Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE GNW opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.