GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) vs. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GAN has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GAN and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 3 0 2.75 Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81

GAN presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.68%. Baidu has a consensus price target of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.73%. Given Baidu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than GAN.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAN and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 19.47 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -39.73 Baidu $16.41 billion 3.32 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.55

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63% Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34%

Summary

Baidu beats GAN on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

