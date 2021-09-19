GamyFi Platform Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $652,933.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00070921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00120322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00173953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.70 or 0.07039990 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,924.46 or 0.99798220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.18 or 0.00856242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002653 BTC.

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

