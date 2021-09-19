FY2022 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.08. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at $10,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $4,191,000. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

