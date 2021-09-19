FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Dynavax Technologies Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.89 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

