FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FCEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 259,223 shares during the period. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

