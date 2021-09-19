Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSNB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,309. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

