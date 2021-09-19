Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Critical Comparison

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45% Loncor Gold N/A -8.16% -7.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -6.90 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.24 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Loncor Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

