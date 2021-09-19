Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Brokerages expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

FYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $24,527,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $226,934,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,902,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,587. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

