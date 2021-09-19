Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $176.93

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$176.93 and traded as low as C$171.01. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$173.28, with a volume of 1,116,176 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$204.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of C$33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$187.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$177.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

