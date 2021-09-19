Francis P. Barton Sells 20,000 Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Francis P. Barton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.