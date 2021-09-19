Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fluor were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 65.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

