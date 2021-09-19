Fluity Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Fluity has a total market cap of $808,083.63 and approximately $177.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fluity has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00174525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.15 or 0.07022980 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,509.41 or 0.99654208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.93 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Fluity Coin Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,721,711 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

