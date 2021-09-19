Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $20.95

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $20.95 or 0.00043977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $74.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

