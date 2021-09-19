FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Down 0.3%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 61,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 89,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,214,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.