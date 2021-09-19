Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $118.43 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $393,934.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

