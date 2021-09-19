First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,200 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 512,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,348. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.