First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,823. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

