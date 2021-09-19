First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Up 45.0% in August

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEX opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $90.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

