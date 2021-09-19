First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
FSWA stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29. First Sound Bank has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.95.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.