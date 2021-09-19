First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FNFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
First Niles Financial Company Profile
