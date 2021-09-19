First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Short Interest Update

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FNFI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. First Niles Financial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

