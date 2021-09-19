First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce sales of $740.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.60 million. First Horizon posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 617,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.22. 9,582,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,532. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

