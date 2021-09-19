Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

