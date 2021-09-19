Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,530 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $60,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE CM traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

