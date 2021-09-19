Fiera Capital Corp Sells 30,020 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,936 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,584,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 360,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. 2,212,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,089. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $523.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.