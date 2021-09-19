Fiera Capital Corp Sells 2,975 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,226. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.