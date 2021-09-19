Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.26 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,005 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $329,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

