Fiera Capital Corp Buys 59,158 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. 43.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.69. 43,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,852. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $440.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

