Fiera Capital Corp Buys 5,637 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.37. 1,679,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,974. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

