Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRRPF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

