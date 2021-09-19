Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRRPF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.39.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

