Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Cut by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after purchasing an additional 625,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,889,000 after purchasing an additional 502,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,251,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.71. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

