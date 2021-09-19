FansTime Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FansTime has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $89,358.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00058739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00129542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00046395 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

