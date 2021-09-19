Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,421. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
