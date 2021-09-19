Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,622,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,421. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

