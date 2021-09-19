Evercore ISI Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $371.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Square from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.58.

NYSE:SQ opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.08.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

