Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.03

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $36.57. Euroseas shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 269,589 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the second quarter valued at $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

