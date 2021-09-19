EUNO Market Cap Reaches $14.97 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and $1,821.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00831193 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,318,747,227 coins and its circulating supply is 6,318,747,882 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

