Ethic Inc. Sells 1,936 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

