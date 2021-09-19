Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

