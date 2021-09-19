Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

