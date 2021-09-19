Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 2,676 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

