Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Graco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.78 and a 1-year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

