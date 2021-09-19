Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

