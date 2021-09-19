Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.
ESPGY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Esprit has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
