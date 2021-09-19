ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $58,962.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,297,595 coins and its circulating supply is 30,018,261 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

