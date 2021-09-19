Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives $41.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €40.00 ($47.06) to €42.00 ($49.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

