Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

