Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Allstate in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALL. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.47.

Shares of ALL opened at $131.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.