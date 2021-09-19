Equalizer Market Cap Reaches $9.97 Million (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market cap of $9.97 million and $1.57 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00071225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00174817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.32 or 0.07083158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,394.65 or 0.99961803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00852334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

