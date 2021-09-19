Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.09

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.60. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 16,006 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,593,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

