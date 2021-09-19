Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $132.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,127 shares of company stock worth $7,262,310. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

