EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Position Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after purchasing an additional 121,574 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

